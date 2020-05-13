The secondary offering of 28.8M BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) shares held by PNC Financial (NYSE:PNC) prices at $420 per share.

BLK also will buy 2.7M shares directly from PNC at $414.96 per share, for an aggregate purchase price of $1.1B.

BLK closed trading at $454.44 on Tuesday; BLK rises 0.6% in premarket trading.

Underwriters have a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 2.88M BLK shares from PNC.

If the underwriters fully exercise their option to purchase additional shares, the offering and BlackRock’s repurchase will together result in PNC exiting its entire ownership position in BlackRock, other than 500K shares that PNC intends to donate to The PNC Foundation following the completion of the offering.

Previously: PNC selling BlackRock stake (May 11)