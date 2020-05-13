Vale to spend $2B to cut carbon emissions
May 13, 2020 7:21 AM ETVale S.A. (VALE)VALEBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor5 Comments
- Vale (NYSE:VALE) plans to spend at least $2B to cut both its direct and indirect carbon emissions by a third by 2030, CEO Eduardo Bartolomeo tells Reuters.
- Vale's plan includes using biofuels to pelletize iron ore instead of coal, electrifying its mines and railroads, increasing energy efficiency and using more renewable energy, Bartolomeo says, adding that the spending already is factored in the company's investment plans for coming years.
- The pledge does not yet apply to Scope 3 carbon emissions, which refers to emissions anywhere upstream or downstream in the supply chain, although the company has said it aims to incorporate those in the future.