XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) says it has been selected by Japanese firm Shiseido Company to provide omnichannel logistics services throughout the United Kingdom.

Shiseido's contract with XPO encompasses business-to-business replenishment of brands like bareMinerals, Dolce & Gabbana Beauty, Narciso Rodriguez and Elie Saab, as well as UK and Ireland e-commerce fulfillment of orders for the NARS, Shiseido and bareMinerals brands.

XPO will manage Shiseido’s logistics at an 80K-square-foot distribution center in Derby, UK, with plans to expand to 100K square feet over the course of the partnership.

