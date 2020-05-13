Universal Orlando (NASDAQ:CMCSA) will welcome guests back to its CityWalk dining, shopping and entertainment district - on a limited basis - starting May 14.

Select venues that will be open from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.: Auntie Anne's Pretzels, Bubba Gump Shrimp, Restaurant & Market, Jimmy Buffett's Margaritaville, Red Oven Pizza Bakery, Voodoo Doughnut and Hart & Huntington Tattoo Company.

Universal Orlando's theme parks and hotels will remain closed through at least May 31, as well as Universal Studios Hollywood and Universal CityWalk Hollywood.