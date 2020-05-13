Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) announces topline results from a Phase 2 clinical trial, HOPE-2, evaluating lead candidate CAP-1002 in patients with advanced Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).

The study missed the primary endpoint of the change in the mid-level dimension of the Performance of the Upper Limb (PUL) (version 1.2) at month 12 versus placebo (-2.1 vs. -4.9; p=0.08) but demonstrated a statistically significant treatment effect as measured by version 2.0 (shoulder + mid + distal PUL) (-1.3 vs. -3.7; p=0.05), which is the endpoint that, it says, the FDA suggested for its marketing application.

The results also showed a statistically significant effect on cardiac function as measured by ejection fraction and indexed volumes as well as a reduction in a biomarker of cardiac muscle cell damage called CK-MB.

On the safety front, the only adverse events were hypersensitivity reactions which were mitigated with a premedication regimen.

The company has initiated a technology transfer with a global contract manufacturing organization (CMO) to prepare for commercial production.

Management will host a conference call this morning at 8:00 am ET to discuss the data.