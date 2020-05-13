Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) reports systemwide comparable sales fell 4.5% in Q1, with a 10.9% increase for the first two months and a 33.5% drop in March.

Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA in U.S. dollars decreased 51.4% Y/Y and 52.7% on a constant currency basis.

The restaurant company says its net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio was 1.9X at the end of Q1 vs. 1.6X at the end of 2019.

CEO update: "We have taken proactive steps to maximize sales, reduce costs and expenses, limit investments and prioritize our financial liquidity. Additionally, McDonald’s has provided support through the temporary deferral of franchise fee payments and allowing for a reduction in our advertising and promotion spending requirement. Although we do not have enough visibility to reasonably estimate the negative financial impact of the pandemic on our long-term future results, we do expect our second quarter 2020 results to be materially worse than our first quarter results."

