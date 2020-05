After Infinera's wider than expected Q1 losses, B.Riley downgrades peer Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) from Buy to Neutral and lowers the target by $3 to $51.

Analyst Dave Kang notes that Infinera's management expects H2 visibility to "be a bit murky."

Kang says some CIEN customers could pause or edit spending plans later this year.

The analyst sees the timing of the pandemic's peak and the rate of the recovery as key factors in how 2020 will play out.