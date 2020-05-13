Piper Sandler hikes B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) to an Overweight rating on its view the sustainable retail lift adds upside potential to estimates.

"We expect sustained shifts to more food at home to benefit B&G's more meal-oriented portfolio. Its twelve largest categories (~77% of US retail sales) are frozen or shelf-stable categories that not only work well in an extended quarantine, but also in a world of fewer (but bigger) grocery store trips. It has modest foodservice exposure (13% of 2019 sales), and we expect prolonged foodservice headwinds to be a net positive," writes analyst Michael Lavery.

Lavery calls BGS the largest beneficiary from COVID-19 in the firm's food coverage universe.

Piper Sandler lifts its price target on B&G to $28 (~14.0X 2021 EPS estimate) from $21. The average sell-side rating is $22.86.