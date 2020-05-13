Broad themes: A V-shaped rebound not the base case for managements, there are changes in the supply chain (but not financial or strategy) and the multi-industrial model has held up well on a relative basis.

ITT (NYSE:ITT): Market share gains, structural cost actions, and strong liquidity were highlighted.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA): The company does not foresee a substantial recovery in 2H20.

Ametek (NYSE:AME): The firm acted early in cost cutting, and relative to its gross margin and peers, BofA views this as impressive.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC): Management is considering divesting commodity-like businesses ($50M-70M in revenue) to accelerate the deleveraging.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX): While China has rebounded strongly, the company sees the pace of recovery varying by country based on government restrictions to combat COVID-19.