Treasurys rise ahead of Fed Chair Jerome Powell's speech about the U.S. economic outlook at 9:00 AM ET. He's expected to continue the cautious tone taken by other Fed officials in the past few days.

The 30-year Treasury bond yield slips 2 basis points to 1.36%, 10-year Treasury yield is down 3 bps to 0.66%, and the 2-year yield is little changed at 0.17%.

TLT rises 0.4% in premarket trading.

Watch Powell speech live webcast.

