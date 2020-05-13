British shareholder Legal & General says it will vote against re-electing Darren Woods as Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) chairman at the May 27 shareholders meeting, saying the company has not done enough to tackle climate change.

LGIM, which owns ~0.5% of Exxon or shares worth ~$1B, says the company has not disclosed its full greenhouse gas emissions and failed to set company-wide emissions reduction targets.

LGIM also is opposed to Exxon's practice of combining the role of CEO and chair, but proxy advisor ISS is out with a recommendation that investors vote against splitting the positions.

A proposal last year to split the roles was supported by 40.7% of votes cast, up slightly from 38.7% in 2018.