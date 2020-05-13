Walmart seen turning double-digit Q1 comp
May 13, 2020 8:07 AM ETWalmart Inc. (WMT)WMTBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor4 Comments
- RBC Capital lifts its estimates on Walmart (NYSE:WMT) to +12% from +2% based in part by reporting from The Wall Street Journal that March sales at the retail chain were up close to 20%.
- Firms are having a tougher time modeling comparable sales trends this quarter due to the pandemic and the higher mix of online sales than normal, adding some intrigue to Walmart's earnings.
- Walmart is due to report earnings on May 19.
- Shares of Walmart are up 0.27% premarket to $124.12.