Walmart seen turning double-digit Q1 comp

May 13, 2020 8:07 AM ETWalmart Inc. (WMT)WMTBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor4 Comments
  • RBC Capital lifts its estimates on Walmart (NYSE:WMT) to +12% from +2% based in part by reporting from The Wall Street Journal that March sales at the retail chain were up close to 20%.
  • Firms are having a tougher time modeling comparable sales trends this quarter due to the pandemic and the higher mix of online sales than normal, adding some intrigue to Walmart's earnings.
  • Walmart is due to report earnings on May 19.
  • Shares of Walmart are up 0.27% premarket to $124.12.
