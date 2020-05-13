Thinly traded nano cap Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) is up 16% premarket on average volume on the heels of a key opinion leader (KOL) symposium yesterday focused on GEN-011, its neoantigen cell therapy that, it says, improves on the limitations of tumor-infiltrating lymphocyte (TIL) therapy.

Key points:

GEN-011 targets up to 30 relevant neoantigens with CD4+ and CD8+ memory T cells to overcome non-tumor-specific "passenger" T cells that can expand during TIL manufacturing.

Avoids pro-tumor Inhibigens™ that may be detrimental to clinical response, which TIL therapy cannot avoid.

No extra surgery or viable tumor required.

Billions of non-exhausted neoantigen-specific T cells with proven cytolytic capacity derived from peripheral blood.

The company expects to file an IND this quarter. Clinical data should be available in H1 2021.