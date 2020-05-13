Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) says it's launching a new guest reservation system that will allow parks to manage daily attendance levels and avoid overcrowding in accordance with Centers for Disease Control recommendations on social distancing.

Every Six Flags guest with a single-day ticket, group ticket, membership or season pass will be required to make a reservation for a specific visit date at the company's website. If all reservations for a particular date are taken, guests will have the option to join a waitlist and Six Flags will contact them automatically if additional inventory is released or a guest cancels.

Related stocks: Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) and SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS).

SIX +2.23% premarket to $19.25

Source: Press Release