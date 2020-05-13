Ahead of tomorrow's GPU Technology Conference, Wedbush analyst Matt Bryson raises Nvidia's (NASDAQ:NVDA) target from $311 to $340, a 9% upside.

Bryson sees the event as a potential positive catalyst, expecting Nvidia to announce the new Ampere graphics architecture.

The analyst views the May 21 earnings report as another potential catalyst, predicting an upside Q1 and improved guidance on gaming and data center strength.

Wedbush maintains an Outperform rating on Nvidia. The company has a Bullish average Wall St. Analysts rating.