Royal Caribbean (NYSE:RCL) has yet to complete its quarterly report, but provided 1Q preliminary financials, including revenue at $2.0B vs $2.02B consensus. Has delayed filing, and expects to file its 10-Q by May 31.

1Q Gross yield flat, net yield -1.6% y/y; Constant currency: Gross yield up 1%, net yield -0.5%

Shares rose 3.3% pre-market.

The cruise line also started a $3.3B private offering of senior secured notes due 2023 and 2025, with proceeds intended to be used to pay down its $2.35 billion 364-day senior secured term loan agreement with Morgan Stanley Senior Funding, while using the remaining proceeds for general purposes.

On the expense front, RCL reiterates it estimates average ongoing ship operating expenses, admin expenses at $150M-$170M/month, and cash burn on average in a range of $250M-$275M/month.

Discloses it has amended some of its debt agreements to waive quarterly testing of covenants for next four calendar quarters.

As part of its agreement with some of its with lenders, the co. has agreed not to pay dividends or conduct share buybacks.