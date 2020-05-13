Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) is presenting today at the BMO Global Farm to Market Investor Conference.

In early comments, Tyson management says it's seeing retail demand up 50% and foodservice demand down 60%. That shift is an obvious result of restaurants being closed and consumers stockpiling food at home. Some of the company's plants are still running below capacity, while others are fully back on line following a COVID-19 shutdown. Execs expect line speed to go back to 100% eventually, even with the extra safety precautions in place.

Shares of Tyson are up 0.77% premarket.

Tyson webcast