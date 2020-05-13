The California State University system may or may not have started a trend with yesterday's announcement that in-person classes will be canceled for the fall semester.

It doesn't bode well for student housing demand, says Citi's Nicholas Joseph. For now, the Chronicle of Higher Education says about 70% of colleges plan to reopen campuses for the fall semester. For now.

Interested companies include the last publicly-traded, pure-play student housing name, American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC), and Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS), whose properties are almost totally on the West Coast.