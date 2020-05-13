Bunge (NYSE:BG) +1.9% pre-market after Baird upgrades shares to Outperform from Neutral with a $46 price target, saying the world's largest soybean processor's recent portfolio optimization "has unlocked substantial value."

With the stock trading below book value, Baird's Ben Kallo believes it is time to "get more constructive on the longer-term earnings power story, enabled by BG's leading (and underappreciated) asset footprint."

Bunge's May 21 investor update could be a positive catalyst, Kallo says, adding that the "whisper number" for management's EPS target is $6-plus.

BG's average Wall Street analyst rating is Bullish, while its Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating and Quant Rating are Neutral.