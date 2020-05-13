Allena Pharmaceuticals (ALNA) Q1 results: Revenues: $0; Net loss: ($7.6M) (+33.3%); loss/share: ($0.31) (+43.6%); Quick Assets: $20.5M (-31.7%).

Upcoming Milestones: Despite COVID-19, URIROX-2 study is ongoing. Interim analysis at the first sample size reassessment is expected in Q1 2022 and topline data for potential BLA submission in Q3 2022.

In Q1, Allena’s IND application for ALLN-346 received FDA clearance to proceed with first-in-human clinical trials. Phase 1 trial is expected to begin in Q2 with initial data expected in Q4.

The company revised URIROX-2 trial design to potentially reduce size and cost of trial.

Shares are up 9% premarket.

