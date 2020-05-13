Wells Fargo analyst Timothy Conder takes a deep dive into Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE:NCLH) today as part of the firm's downgrade on the cruise line stock to Equal Weight from Overweight.

Conder and team assign a price target of $14 to reflect what they feel is limited downside with valuation at a 25% discount to the low end of historical EV/average berth range balanced and the heightened risk of a fall/winter COVID-19 second wave impacting demand as the industry tries to restart.

"Clearly the KEY to broadly restoring consumer confidence for cruising is the development/availability of a COVID-19 vaccine. However, in the interim, the uncertain trajectory of (1) when cruising will restart, (2) degree of secondary COVID-19 waves over the next 12-18 months, (3) consumer demand recovery, and (4) competitive actions within the industry, will produce share price volatility within a broad trading range."

Conder and team think investors should focus on companies with sufficient liquidity (NCLH 18 months with no revenue), younger/more efficient fleets (cost/amenity competitive), overall solid execution and less exposure to structurally challenged source markets.