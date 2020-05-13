Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) says it is enacting voluntary early retirements and pay cuts as part of its plan to cut $300M from its budget, moves it says "mirror the breadth and severity of the crisis that we and other companies face."

The company is asking eligible employees to voluntarily take early retirement and asking others to take severance, education leave, leaves of absence or work part-time.

Enbridge also will reduce base pay for all non-union employees, including a 15% pay cut for CEO Al Monaco and 10% cuts for the company's executive VPs.