Tencent beats on pandemic-related game demand

Soaring demand for video games during the global coronavirus lockdowns drove Tencent's (OTCPK:TCEHY,OTCPK:TCTZF) Q1 beats.

The online games side of the business grew 31% Y/Y in the period to 37.3B yuan.

Ad revenue grew 32% in the period, a rarity among the sector-wide ad pressures from the pandemic.

But Tencent warns the headwinds might be temporary: "Looking forward, we expect in-game consumption activities to largely normalise as people return to work, and we see some headwinds for the online advertising industry."

