Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) and its wholly owned subsidiary, Napo Pharmaceuticals have jointly entered into an accounts receivable purchase agreement with Oasis Capital, LLC pursuant to which Oasis has initially agreed to purchase all of the Company's accounts receivable related to the April 2020 sales of Mytesi drug product to Cardinal Health.

The April 2020 Accounts Receivable have a gross value of ~$2.8M.

Per the terms of the agreement, Oasis will receive a fee of 5.45% of the gross value following their purchase of the April 2020 Accounts Receivable for $1,032,000 (the "Purchase Price").

Oasis is entitled to a one-time transaction fee of $25,000 and may be entitled to additional transaction fees.

The initial term of the agreement is one year.