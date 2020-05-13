Fed's Powell describes grim picture; promises more help as needed

The pandemic panic raises concerns of long-term economic harm, says Fed Chair Jay Powell, with the current outlook highly uncertain and downside risks significant.

A Fed survey, he says, shows 40% of households with less than $40K in income have lost a job.

As for negative rates, there's no mention about them in the speech. Most of the Fed aren't thought to be fans, but Fed Funds futures nevertheless have priced in negative policy rates by early next year. Powell's decision not to say anything in his speech might prompt more negative rate bets.

Powell: "While the economic response has been both timely and appropriately large, it may not be the final chapter."