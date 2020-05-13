After a 34% drop in April, used car prices could plummet further if Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) files for bankruptcy and floods the market with used cars. Option B is also a negative for the industry as Hertz lenders Deutsche Bank and Barclays could allow Hertz to unload some of its fleet to pay bills, instead of a full bankruptcy filing.

"Even when the used car market begins to bounce back, the ability to sell all of these cars at their market value may be a question of years, not months," warns Jalopnik's Erin Marquis.

The path of Hertz is likely to impact Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD), AutoNation (NYSE:AN), Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI), Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA), America's Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT), Cars.com (NYSE:CARS), Carvana (NYSE:CVNA), Penske (NYSE:PAG) and Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG). It's also not a great development for lenders Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC), Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY), Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) and Bank of America (NYSE:BAC). Meanwhile, analysts have been going back and forth over what a bankrupt or smaller Hertz would mean for Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR).