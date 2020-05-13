Great Panther Mining (NYSEMKT:GPL) reports more positive Covid-19 cases at its operations, but says its Tucano gold mine, in Brazil, continues to operate at full capacity and that it still plans to resume operations at Topia and Guanajuato Mine Complex, in Mexico.

Two additional employees and one contract employee have tested positive for Covid-19, bringing the company-wide total to five.

The Topia mine has not experienced any Covid-19 cases and the company is planning to commence startup activities on May 18.

In Peru, the federal government state of emergency and quarantine measures remain in effect until May 24 and as such the Coricancha mine is on care and maintenance.