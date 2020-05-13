Thinly traded AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) jumps 4% premarket on light volume in reaction to updated data from a Phase 2 study evaluating its AVR-RD-01 gene therapy in patients with Fabry disease, an inherited disorder characterized by the buildup of a type of fat in the body's cells due to the the dysfunction or absence of a key enzyme called alpha-galactosidase A (AGA). The results are being presented today at the American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy Annual Meeting.

The first patient continued to show increased leukocyte and plasma AGA enzyme activity 22 months after treatment, suggesting the production of endogenous AGA. This patient, along with patient #3, experienced sustained decreases in levels of a toxic metabolite called lyso-Gb3.

Patient #4, the first to be dosed with the company's platoTM gene therapy platform, experienced a 43% reduction in lyso-Gb3 at month 1 and showed high levels of leukocyte enzyme and plasma enzyme activity.

On the safety front, four serious adverse events were reported, all considered related to the conditioning regimen, stem cell mobilization, underlying disease or preexisting conditions.

Also being presented are preliminary results from a Phase 1/2 study of AVR-RD-04 in cystinosis (accumulation of cystine in lysosomes) patients. The first treated subject experienced an improvement in kidney function as measured by estimated glomerular filtration rate (from 38 mL/mi/1.73m2 at baseline to 52 mL/mi/1.73m2). Serum creatinine, a biomarker for kidney function, also improved.