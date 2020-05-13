Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) reports Q1 results that beat EPS and revenue estimates.

Q1 highlights: Revenue of $60.4M (-11.3% Y/Y).

Enterprise Wi-Fi revenues, increased 106% Y/Y.

Non-GAAP gross margin of 51.0% vs. a 46.8% year ago.

Adjusted EBITDA of $4.4M (-27% Y/Y).

Increased new channel partners by over 1,550 (+26%).

Cash totaled $24.5M (Inc. $10M draw from revolver) as of March 31, 2020.

The company expects Q2 revenue in the range of $51M to $56M (consensus: $59.2M); GAAP EPS of -$0.07 to -$0.02 and Non-GAAP EPS of $0.00 to $0.05 (consensus:$0.01).

Citing uncertain economic environment due to the pandemic, CMBM is withdrawing full year 2020 guidance.

