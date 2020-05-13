Jefferies upgrades WW International (NASDAQ:WW) to a Buy rating on its view the company has evolved past a diet player to a personalized wellness concept.

"We believe the COVID-19 health crisis unlocked a durable trend; wellness is being prioritized, supporting superior growth potential," writes analyst Stephanie Wissink.

Wissink sees established brands with modern platforms as advantaged given scale, resources to acquire & retain customer relationships and ability to develop unique content & connected communities. She also sees WW's digital shift as margin-enhancing with the potential to drive superior capital returns and justify a higher multiple.

The base case from Jefferies on WW is for sales of $1.3B this year and EPS of $2.20. The firm's price target of $32 is 14.5X the EPS estimate and above the average sell-side PT of $29.55.