Centric Health's (OTCPK:CHHHF) Board of Directors approved its name change to "CareRx Corporation," and its trading symbol for common shares on the TSX change to "CRRX."

The name change will formally be submitted to shareholders for consideration at the upcoming annual and special meeting of shareholders to be held on June 18, 2020.

The company also expects to submit a resolution to consolidate its issued and outstanding common shares on the basis of a range of one post-consolidation Common Share for every 10-to-20 pre-consolidation Common Shares.

Press Release