Fed isn't considering negative rates, Powell says

"The committee's view on negative rates has not changed. It's not something we're looking at," Fed Chair Jerome Powell said in a webcast Q&A after his speech.

"All FOMC participants did not judge that negative rates appeared to be an attractive " option, he said referring to the FOMC's last meeting.

Instead, the Fed thinks its current tools work, he explained, adding "evidence on effectiveness of negative rates is very mixed."

The 10-year Treasury yield, after falling to as low as 0.65%, pulls up 0.66%. Major U.S. stock index futures still in the positive, but slip from their overnight highs. U.S. Dollar Index falls 0.3% to 99.65.

Other observations:

Sees unemployment peaking over the course of the next month.

While it's reasonable to expect unemployment to decline after that as the economy starts to recover, "it's likely to remain well below levels we saw earlier this year," he said.

"It's a place we can take back to, we will get back to, but it will take time," Powell said.