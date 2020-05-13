Vodafone (NASDAQ:VOD) is up 3.5% premarket amid some analyst positivity this morning following its fiscal-year results, which benefited from organic growth even during the global pandemic.

DZ Bank upgraded the stock to Buy from Hold, and set its price target to 150 pence, currently implying about 20% upside.

Meanwhile, Goldman Sachs reiterated its Buy rating, saying shares could rise 37% in the coming year if the company delivers an expected improvement on return on invested capital.

It's resilient in the COVID-19 environment and sports a best-in-class digital divergence cost efficiency opportunity, the firm says.