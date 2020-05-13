Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B) expects to be in a "strong position" to improve shareholder distributions when the market recovers, CFO Jessica Uhl said on today's investor call ahead of the May 19 annual general meeting.

Shell's board evaluated options including a scrip dividend, but scrip is not currently in the company's plans, Uhl said.

Shell cut its dividend last month for the first time since World War II, but CEO Ben van Beurden said it was "money we didn't have in the first place," and rebasing the dividend does not give the company more money to spend but means it no longer needs to borrow to pay for it.

Uhl also said Shell's production could decline by 10%-20% in Q2, but she foresees "no material impact" on long-term production plans from the current market rout.

Separately, Shell's Norco, La., refinery is operating at ~80% of its 225K bbl/day capacity after cutting production last month, Reuters reports.

Shell also has reduced production at its 211K bbl/day capacity Convent, La., refinery, by 100K bbl/day with the shutdown of a small crude distillation unit, according to the report.