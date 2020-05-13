Rosenblatt Securities analyst Bernie McTernan says Peloton Interactive's (PTON -0.5% ) announcement this week of +1.0M connected fitness subscribers suggests the company is on track to meet and potentially exceed subscriber guidance provided last week. The read-through is that Peloton is showing continued strong demand and potentially supply constraints are not as bad as feared.

"Diving deeper, if PTON is able to maintain this pace of deliveries it suggests PTON could end June with 1.14M Connected Fitness Subscribers, 9% above the midpoint of guidance and consensus and ~7% above our estimates," writes McTernan.

Rosenblatt derives a $56 price target on Buy-rated PTON from a sum of the parts methodology by applying 15X to the FY22 EPS subscription revenue estimate and 0.5X to the FY22 connected product and other revenue estimate. Secondarily, the firm uses a DCF to value the company. The $56 PT is above the average sell-side PT of $49.79. The 52-week high for Peloton is $47.83.