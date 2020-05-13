Crude oil prices (CL1:COM) reversed losses and turned positive after Saudi Arabia and Russia said in a statement that they are committed to oil market stability and see signs of improving oil demand.

Concerns over a second wave of coronavirus cases cap gains; June WTI +0.5% to $25.92/bbl, July Brent +0.4% to $30.10/bbl.

"While the market feels more comfortable on the supply side of the equation, on the demand side, the focus will continue to revolve around the risks of easing lockdowns," says Stephen Innes, chief markets strategist at AxiCorp.

