Premier Oil (OTCPK:PMOIF) expects to be 'free cash flow neutral' in 2020, due to weak oil prices, as well as says that it will discuss extending debt maturities and raising equity.

Production averaged 70,100 boe/day and guidance has been downgraded to ~65,000 to 70,000 boepd, due to unplanned outage of the Catcher field and the cessation of production from the Huntington field.

Net debt stood at $1.91B at the end of April.

Additionally, Premier to seek lower price for BP North Sea fields, in a proposed $625M deal

The company has $160M of unrestricted cash and $330M of undrawn debt facilities

Premier noted that the Sea Lion project has been suspended, though farm-out documentation was agreed, and the Tuna project appraisal is fully-funded.

