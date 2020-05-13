Amazon's (NASDAQ:AMZN) updated entry-level Fire HD 8 gets a processor boost from a 1.3GHz to a 2.0 GHz quad-core chip, which Amazon says is 30% faster.

RAM increases from 1.5GB on the older model to 2GB. The storage options double to the choice of 32GB or 64GB with up to 1TB expandable storage.

The Fire HD 8 starts at $89.99 or $159.99 for a two-pack bundle.

The Kids Edition of the HD 8 ($139.99) throws in the kid-proof case, a two-year extended replacement program, and a free year of the FreeTime service.

The new Fire HD 8 Plus ($109.99) has 3GB of RAM, Qi wireless charging, and six months of the Kindle Unlimited service.

Preorders open today, and the tablets start shipping on June 3.