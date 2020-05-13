Comerica (CMA -2.7% ), Regions Financial (RF -2.8% ), Citizens Financial (CFG -2.9% ), and Syonvus Financial (SNV -5.7% ) may be potential acquisition targets for PNC Financial (PNC -2.3% ) after it reaps billions from selling its stake in BlackRock.

The stake sale bolsters PNC's balance sheet and will leave the bank "very well-positioned to take advantage of potential investment opportunities that history has shown can arise in disrupted markets," PNC CEO William Demchak said on May 11.

SunTrust analyst Jennifer Demba sees Sunbelt acquisitions as the most attractive, especially larger banks like Buy-rated RF and SNV, as well as non-rated BankUnited (BKU -1.6% ).

The least book-value dilutive deals at a 40% premium to current share prices are with BKU, Fulton Financial (FULT -4.1% ), SNV, F.N.B. (FNB -3.3% ), and CMA.

KBW's merger model scenario analysis finds attractive economics for CFG and KeyCorp (KEY -2.7% ) deals.

Based on business and geographic overlaps, KBW's Brian Klock expects PNC may consider CMA, CFG, KEY, and RF.

Previously: PNC's BlackRock sale prices at $420 per share (May 13)