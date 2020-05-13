Stocks slide after Powell issues warning

Stocks open firmly in the red after Fed Chairman Powell said the coronavirus pandemic raises concerns of longer-term economic harm; Dow -0.9% , S&P 500 -0.7% , Nasdaq -0.1% .

"While the economic response has been both timely and appropriately large, it may not be the final chapter, given that the path ahead is both highly uncertain and subject to significant downside risks," Powell said, adding that the Fed is not considering negative rates to salvage the economic damage.

European bourses trade sharply lower, with France's CAC -2.3% , Germany's DAX -2.1% and U.K.'s FTSE -1.5% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei -0.5% and China's Shanghai Composite +0.2% .

U.S. Treasury yields turned lower after Powell's remarks, with the 10-year yield down 3 bps to 0.66%.

WTI crude oil -0.1% to $25.76/bbl.