SunTrust Robinson Humphrey thinks the RV industry will benefit in the post-COVID world as consumers move to leisure activities perceived as less risky. The sizable bounce in RV sales after 9/11 is noted.

The firm assigns a Street-high price target on Winnebago (WGO -1.2% ) of $60 off the bullish thesis.

Bank of America is more cautious on the expectation for a RV boom this summer due to restrictions in place at most state and many national parks.

"Specifically, if RV campgrounds truly provide the ability to adequately practice social distancing, why are 32 states still prohibiting and 5 limiting camping activities at their parks as of May 12th, nearly 2-months after the virus began meaningfully impacting the US?"

BofA keeps an Underweight rating on Camping World (CWH +2.3% ) and price objective of $9.

"We believe this is appropriate given the likelihood that elevated unemployment and depressed consumer confidence will weigh on big-ticket, 100% discretionary purchases. Furthermore, we continue to believe there is merit to our RV hangover/replacement cycle thesis and expect industry volume to normalize in the 350K400K unit range over our 2020e-2022e forecast period."