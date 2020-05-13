UBS continues to view Home Depot (HD +0.6% ) and Lowe's (LOW +1.3% ) favorably on confidence the do-it-yourself business will offset the disruption in the broad housing market.

"Our checks indicate that the DIY channel outperformed the Pro channel by a wide margin in 1Q. The DIY channel was helped by consumer spending more time at their homes coupled with the need to stock-up on essential items as shelter-in-home orders were being implemented," notes analyst Michael Lasser.

"Further, HD and LOW were one of the few stores that were considered essential in several counties, which probably led to a ton of share gains for both on the DIY front. However, our checks indicated that the Pro channel was soft, especially for categories on the interior of homes (such as flooring). This will likely hurt HD more so than LOW as 45% of HD's sales come from Pros (vs. 20-25% for LOW)," he adds.

UBS keeps a Buy rating on both home improvement retailers.