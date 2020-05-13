In an interview with Bloomberg News, Sanofi (SNY +1.8% ) chief Paul Hudson said Americans will most likely receive priority for its COVID-19 vaccine when available since the U.S. was first in line to fund its vaccine research.

“The U.S. government has the right to the largest pre-order because it’s invested in taking the risk,” Hudson said. The U.S., which expanded a vaccine partnership with the company in February, expects “that if we’ve helped you manufacture the doses at risk, we expect to get the doses first.”

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services' Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) has a long history with the company. Thus far, it has provided $30M to support its COVID-19 development efforts. In December 2019, it provided $226M to support an increase in its flu vaccine production capacity.