Dell launches XPS 15, XPS 17 laptops
May 13, 2020 10:22 AM ETDell Technologies Inc. (DELL)By: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor
- After redesigning its XPS 13 laptop earlier this year, Dell (NYSE:DELL) refreshes the XPS 15 and XPS 17.
- The XPS 15 gets its first update in five years with a 16:10 display (4K and full HD resolutions available) and internal options that max out with Intel's 10th gen Core i9-10885H CPU, 64GB of RAM, 2TB of SSD storage, and Nvidia's GTX 1650 Ti graphics.
- The XPS 17 returns after a decade away with a slimmer body packing the same display, CPU, and storage options as the 15 but has its GPU topping out at Nvidia's RTX 2060.
- Both models include built-in fingerprint readers and small HD and IR webcams.
- The XPS 15 is now available for $1,300. The XPS 17 will launch later this summer for $1,500.