Dell launches XPS 15, XPS 17 laptops

May 13, 2020 10:22 AM ETDell Technologies Inc. (DELL)DELLBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • After redesigning its XPS 13 laptop earlier this year, Dell (NYSE:DELLrefreshes the XPS 15 and XPS 17.
  • The XPS 15 gets its first update in five years with a 16:10 display (4K and full HD resolutions available) and internal options that max out with Intel's 10th gen Core i9-10885H CPU, 64GB of RAM, 2TB of SSD storage, and Nvidia's GTX 1650 Ti graphics.
  • The XPS 17 returns after a decade away with a slimmer body packing the same display, CPU, and storage options as the 15 but has its GPU topping out at Nvidia's RTX 2060.
  • Both models include built-in fingerprint readers and small HD and IR webcams.
  • The XPS 15 is now available for $1,300. The XPS 17 will launch later this summer for $1,500.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.