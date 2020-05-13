Fuel Tech (FTEK -6.6% ) reported Q1 revenue decline of 62.8% Y/Y to $3.78M, reflecting continued delays in closing new Air Pollution Control business awards, along with lower revenues at FUEL CHEM.

APC segment revenues declined 79.3% Y/Y to $1.2M, due to lower capital projects backlog and a delay in new contract awards.

FUEL CHEM segment revenues were $2.6M (-41% Y/Y), impacted by unplanned customer unit outages, warmer than usual weather, and the reduction in electricity demand from coal-fired combustion units.

Q1 Gross margin expanded by 90 bps to 40.4%.

Adj. EBITDA loss was $2.2M compared $0.9M a year ago.

Net cash used in operating activities was $1.91M, compared to $4.9M a year ago.

Capital projects backlog at March 31, 2020 was $9.2M, $8.4M of which was domestic.

Company says the extensive economic slow-down driven by COVID-19 has dramatically reduced electricity demand and, as a result, energy dispatch to many power generation units, FUEL CHEM revenue will deteriorate at accounts that are not dispatched for power generation.

