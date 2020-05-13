UBS tries to make sense of Tesla's (TSLA +1.0% ) 64% drop in Model 3 unit sales during April in China.

The firm says Tesla's backlog dried up faster than it thought off a combination of delivery and some order cancellation.

Analyst Paul Gong and team also think the long-range version price unveiled on April 10 might have shifted demand towards long-range ones, while the EV automaker produced too many standard-range ones.

The government subsidy standard change announced on April 23 is also believed to have kept some customers waiting for a price cut.

"To some degree, the difference can possibly also be explained by Tesla's volatile monthly deliveries that usually peak in the last month of the quarter and hit a low in the first month."

Looking ahead, UBS thinks the most logic reaction for Tesla would be to cut prices in China, given its costs have declined significantly after localization thanks to cheaper component, capex and labor than in the U.S.

UBS has a Neutral rating on Tesla.