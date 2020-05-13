"Wave after wave of support for the economy and unemployed workers," could be in the cards, says Wells Fargo's Mike Mayo, after meeting with ex-Goldmanite, ex-White House economic advisor Gary Cohn.

Mayo: "The return of consumer spending in the U.S. should not be underestimated." Or as a sharp Twitterer put it last week, "This will be the first depression in which folks regularly purchased $2K bikes."