"Wave after wave of support for the economy and unemployed workers," could be in the cards, says Wells Fargo's Mike Mayo, after meeting with ex-Goldmanite, ex-White House economic advisor Gary Cohn.
Mayo: "The return of consumer spending in the U.S. should not be underestimated." Or as a sharp Twitterer put it last week, "This will be the first depression in which folks regularly purchased $2K bikes."
Mayo has been of the view that the country's largest banks are best-positioned to reap the benefits of government stimulus aimed at consumers. For now, markets aren't agreeing. The bounce in the banks (KBE, KRE) from the panic lows in March has been terribly lame, and the sector is even underperforming energy this year. The KBE is down another 3.3% this morning.
