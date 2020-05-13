Steel Dynamics (STLD -2.4% ) and Reliance Steel & Aluminum (RS -3.2% ) are lower after KeyBanc downgrades both names to Sector Weight from Overweight, as the firm forecasts "materially weaker near-term U.S. demand" in the carbon steel sector.

While KeyBanc's Philip Gibbs expects a bottom in both sentiment and sector profits in mid-2020, "the bottom is deeper than we envisioned and the recovery perhaps longer."

Gibbs sees steel demand falling 22% this year, compared with a previous view of an 8% drop, "with materially weaker mojo in auto, construction, and oil & gas."

The firm reiterates Overweight ratings on Nucor (NUE -1.3% ) and ArcelorMittal (MT -4.3% ) while trimming price targets to $45 from $49 and to $13 from $15, respectively.

STLD's average Wall Street analyst rating and Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating are both Bullish, while its Quant Rating is Neutral.

ETF: SLX