The FCC has approved a plan to enable broadband deployment in the 900 MHz frequency band, a move that will allow utilities and others to offer critical wireless technologies and services.
The band is currently designated for narrowband communications, mainly used by land transportation, utility, manufacturing and petrochemical companies.
But the new move makes six MHz available for broadband licenses while retaining four MHz for continued narrowband operations.
Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) has swung out of an opening doldrum, now up 0.2%. Among other broadband leaders today: Charter (NASDAQ:CHTR) -0.7%; Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) -2%.
Now read: Dell launches XPS 15, XPS 17 laptops »