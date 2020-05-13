Goldman Sachs BDC (GSBD +1.2% ) is likely "back to the drawing board on a new agreement" to merge with Goldman Middle Market Lending, writes Wells Fargo analyst Finian O'Shea.

Management between the two firms continue to talk, said GSBD CEO Brian McGovern during its earnings call on Monday.

"We will be unable to meet our closing condition of the merger that requires MMLC shareholders to receive shares of GSBD that have a market value in excess of MMLC's net asset value," McGovern said.

The firms can do a NAV-for-NAV exchange or issue stock, O'Shea suggests in the note, though "these options are less exciting (while still likely helpful) for GSBD in terms of earnings power."

O'Shea adds: "To ‘bridge the gap’ now we estimate about $108M (less spillover) to shore up MMLC shareholders, which is not insignificant for these BDCs’ sizes. With that, we think what’s most likely is a tilt between the exchange ratio and manager consideration."